Low key the best part aspect of the Apple Watch is how easy it is to swap out bands at will. It takes about five seconds, so you can pop a new one on to match your outfit or your activity of choice.



Today at Walmart, Apple’s first party, authentic Sport Band (the rubbery one) and Sport Loop (the Velcro-y one) are on sale for $25, or half off, in a variety of colors. Just note that the deal is only available on the 44mm version, which works on any of the larger Apple Watches, be they 44mm Series 4s or 42mm earlier models.