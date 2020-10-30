Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Save 50% on Anker's True-Wireless Earbuds and Enjoy Easy Pairing With Great Sound

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMeh Deals
206
Save
Anker Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Meh
Anker Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Anker Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Meh

It seems like budget earbuds are having a real moment right now. Anker has made a ton of quality audio products and these Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds are absolutely one of them. Today only, take 50% off these thanks to our pals at Meh.

Advertisement

These Zolo earbuds pair seamlessly in one step via Bluetooth tech. The graphene driver ensures a balanced and robust sound. And a single button activates the Smart AI feature. You’ll get about 8 hours of playtime off of one charge with an additional 100 hours thanks to the charging case. They’re sweatproof and water-resistant so taking these on your next run or workout is totally fine. You’ll get 3 eartips to find the snuggest fit for hours of comfy listening.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Boost Up Your Next Jam Sesh With a Pair of Beats Solo 3 Headphones for $120 (40% off), Today Only

These Painfully Adorable 2-Pack Baby Yoda Figures Are Just $13 Each

Download All the Switch Games to This $20 Mario-Approved 128GB MicroSD Card

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for Today's Top Nintendo Switch Deals