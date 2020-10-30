Save 50% on Anker's True-Wireless Earbuds and Enjoy Easy Pairing With Great Sound

Anker Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Anker Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Meh



It seems like budget earbuds are having a real moment right now. Anker has made a ton of quality audio products and these Zolo Liberty True-Wireless Earbuds are absolutely one of them. Today only, take 50% off these thanks to our pals at Meh.

Advertisement

These Zolo earbuds pair seamlessly in one step via Bluetooth tech . The g raphene driver ensures a balanced and robust sound. And a single button activates the Smart AI feature . You’ll get about 8 hours of playtime off of one charge with an additional 100 hours thanks to the charging case. They’re sweatproof and water-resistant so taking these on your next run or workout is totally fine. You’ll get 3 eartips to find the snuggest fit for hours of comfy listening.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.