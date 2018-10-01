Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $50 on their newest model, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.



The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. The RoboVac 30 has been out for a few months, but the 30c adds Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to start or schedule it with your phone, or even by yelling at your Amazon Echo.

The 30c just launched at $300, but our readers can save $50 today with promo code EUFY0050.