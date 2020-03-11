It's all consuming.
Save $50 on an Insignia Digital Air Fryer

Ignacia
If you’ve always wanted to try an air fryer to see if it lives up to the hype, here’s your chance. For $50, you can get your hands on an Insignia digital air fryer that can crisp anything from chicken wings to french fries. The device comes with a pre-programmed amount of cook times based on the food you’ll wanna fry, and the basket is dishwasher-safe! Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

