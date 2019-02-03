Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

In honor of the big game, Amazon’s discounting a few different Echo devices today.



The most interesting deal is certainly the new 10" Echo Show. Not only is it $50 off, it also includes a free Philips Hue white light bulb. The Echo itself acts as the Hue hub, so you won’t need any extra accessories. Just be warned, you’ll find yourself buying a lot more bulbs.

If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, the Echo speaker and Echo Spot are both $30 off as well.