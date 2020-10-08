Vote 2020 graphic
Save $50 on an Acer USB-C Portable Monitor

Quentyn Kennemer
Acer 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor | $130 | Amazon
Acer 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor | $130 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech Deals
Acer 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor | $130 | Amazon

If you need a second screen on the road, you don’t want to be lugging an entire monitor around, but when they’re portable like this 15" Acer, that’s a non-issue. Now $130 ($50 off), you’re getting a 1080p IPS display with a respectable 7ms response time. There’s just one catch: this one is USB-C only, so you’ll need a modern smartphone, laptop, or tablet that uses USB-C for video out, particularly one that supports DisplayPort Alt mode. Check your hardware to ensure it’ll work before ordering.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

