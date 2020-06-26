Save 50% on a Sun Joe Pressure Washer Today-Only

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer | $123 | Amazon Gold Box

If you have some hardcore cleaning to do outside the house, you’ll probably be interested in a pressure washer. It’ll blast dirt and grime from the sides of your house and your driveway, and it’s also a great way to clean your car. Sun Joe’s model is on sale as part of Amazon’s daily Gold Box with a steep 50% discount. Your total is $123 before taxes kick in.

Quentyn Kennemer

