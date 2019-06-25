Photo: Amazon

Yale Assure Connected Smart Deadbolt | $229 | Amazon

There are keypad locks, and there are smart locks. This looks like the former, but is most definitely the latter.



The Yale Assure lets you set keypad codes, yes, but it can also unlock automatically when trusted people approach with their phones in their pockets, and it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit, which is pretty rare.

It even integrates a door sensor that can ping your phone whenever your door is opened, meaning it’s essentially a piece of a security system, in addition to a deadbolt. Normally priced at $279, you can unlock an all-time low $229 deal on it today on Amazon.