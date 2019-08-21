Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Starter Kit + FREE Echo Dot | $189 | Amazon

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). Today, you can get the 8-piece starter kit (which includes a base station, a keypad, two motion sensors, three door/window sensors, and a range extender) for $189, a $50 discount.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice.