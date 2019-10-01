Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Getting a free Echo Show 5 with the purchase of a Ring Doorbell Pro is a good deal. Getting the Ring Doorbell Pro for $50 off and still getting the Echo Show 5 is a great deal. If you’re a Prime member, you’re eligible for the latter right now (discount shown at checkout).



The Echo Show 5, in addition to working as a full-fledged smart display, will be able to show you a live view of your new doorbell whenever it detects motion or if someone rings it, and will even let you talk to the person at your front door without lifting a finger.

Advertisement

Just note that the Ring Pro only works with existing doorbell wiring; it can’t run off a battery like Ring’s other doorbells.