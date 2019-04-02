Graphic: eBay

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve been putting off replacing your tires for far too long, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering $50 off when you spend $400 and use promo code PUMPEDUP. That’s valid on both wheels and tires, and you can even browse this page to find options with stackable manufacturer rebates.



We’ve seen deals of up to $100 back on Discount Tire Direct’s own site on occasion, but those are always in the form of a Visa gift card via a rebate. This deal, on the other hand, is a straight discount taken at checkout, which should be less of a hassle.