Photo: Amazon

Dash cams that face forward aren’t hard to find, but the Vantrue N2 Pro is fairly unique in that it also films the inside of your car, and to a some extent, out your side windows and rear windshield. I tested it on Gear, and while the rear-facing camera’s quality is highly dependent on lighting conditions, it could potentially provide valuable context if you were ever involved in an accident.

The N2 Pro’s 1440p front-facing camera is also very good, and could provide more clarity on license plates than a 1080p camera would, which makes the price tag a little easier to stomach. It’s currently priced at $200 on Amazon, but you can save $50 today with promo code VDVMUOMD.