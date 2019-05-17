Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sure, subscription boxes are cool. But you know what’s cooler? A subscription box filled with stuff that teaches kids how to code. Today’s Gold Box is cutting the cost of your first box by half.



If you want your kids to learn how to code (it’s almost as good as teaching kids empathy,) the best time to start is when they’re little. Bitsbox sends over coding projects that teach kids how to make video games, simulations and more.

For $15, this is a straight-up bargain, and a wonderful investment in your kid’s future.