Save 50% on a 48-Pack of AAA Batteries and Become Mad With Power

Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack) | $11 | Amazon | Promo Code 50BNIPTR
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Whether you need to replace the batteries in your TV remote, smoke detector, or whatever else requires ‘em, it never hurts to keep a set of AAA batteries around. For a limited time, you can pick up 48 on Amazon for $11 using the promo code 50BNIPTR. Already have enough AAA batteries? Carry on then. But for those of you who crave the 1.5 volts of a Nafu alkaline battery, today’s your lucky day. Buy these and you can become Electro. Face off against the web-head himself in an electrifying duel audiences will rave about for years to come. You do not want to miss out on that.

