It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Save $50 on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test, Now $149

Clip the coupon to save on this popular DNA testing kit

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
23andMe Health + Ancestry | $149 | Amazon | Clip coupon
23andMe Health + Ancestry | $149 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Image: Andrew Hayward

23andMe Health + Ancestry | $149 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

Advertisement

You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

G/O Media may get a commission
bObsweep - Bob Standard Robot Vacuum and Mop - Champagne
bObsweep - Bob Standard Robot Vacuum and Mop - Champagne