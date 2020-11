Samsung SSD 860 EVO Image : Samsung

Samsung SSD 860 EVO | $100 | Amazon



Looking for a new storage solution? You can get a 1 TB Samsung solid-state drive for 50% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $100. It’s been selling for $120 in recent weeks, so that’s some added savings on top of an already solid deal. The SSD features read speeds up to 550 MB/s and read speeds up to 520 MB/s, making this a speedy drive for perpetual multi-taskers.