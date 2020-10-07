Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Save $50 Insignia's 2.0-Channel Soundbar Today Only at Best Buy

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
222
Save
Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar| $50 |Best Buy
Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar| $50 |Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar| $50 |Best Buy

The more I work here the more I learn about sound both through reviews and deals I write. I know more than I need to for my very humble home set up. But if you looking for a relatively easy way to enhance your viewing experience a soundbar might be in order. Today take $50 off the Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar.

Advertisement

Upgrade your TV’s audio with this Bluetooth soundbar from one of Best Buy’s top sellers. This is a simple installation of just one cord so pretty much anyone can handle it. No experts or Geek Squad required. And because it’s Bluetooth enabled it connects quickly with your phone if you want to stream Spotify through it. It’s sleek and streamlined design lets it blend in and doesn’t take up much room. The balanced and robust sound is easy to control and won’t overwhelm even the coziest of living spaces.

This item ships for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Keep the Free Games Going With 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $27
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Party on With up to $15 off Some of the Best Games for the Nintendo Switch

Treat Your Wrists to the Best Ergonomic Keyboards, According to Enthusiasts

Wednesday's Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order, The Mandalorian Monopoly, Amcrest Webcam, Rael Pimple Patches, Amazon Music Unlimited, and More

Get Overly Competitive on Game Night and Protect The Child at the Same Time in Mandalorian Monopoly