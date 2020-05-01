Save 50% at Nordstrom and Upgrade Your Summer Look

Up to 50% off Thousands of Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Up to 50% off Thousands of Styles | Nordstrom

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there’s plenty of new selection in the virtual clearance aisle over at Nordstrom. Right now through May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of items including those designed for men, women, and children. E xpect a plethora of name brand styles at store brand prices.

This Leith print strappy chiffon minidress, for instance, is $30 , comes in tan floral and pink leaflet patterns, and looks great no matter how you slice it. For guys, the iconic Bonobos moto bomber jacket will have everyone singing your praises once it’s safe to go out to bars again. Prepare ahead of time and get it for half off . Stow away the heavy jackets and opt for a light casual spring hoodie, only $27 for a limited time.

It’s not just clothes in this sale, however; a lso pictured here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel. No idea why it’s called that, but it’s not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13" MacBook Pro, along with miscellaneous work supplies. Y ou can snap up a cute lil’ nesting space for your fur babies, too —55% off the list price. Peruse a wider selection in our always-updated roundup of the best Nordstrom deals today.