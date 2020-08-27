It's all consuming.
Save $50 and Print Anywhere With This HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile All-in-One Printer

Andrew Hayward
Illustration for article titled Save $50 and Print Anywhere With This HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile All-in-One Printer
Image: Andrew Hayward

HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One Printer | $330 | Amazon

It’s back-to-school time for families, but it’s also still-working-from-home time for a lot of other people. If you’re finding that your home printer isn’t quite up to snuff for the coming school year and/or indefinite pandemic quarantine, then it might be time to make the upgrade.

Right now, you can save $50 off the list price of this sleek HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One Printer, which crams printing, scanning, wireless printing, and copying into a compact footprint. And you don’t even need a wall outlet for this printer: it has a built-in battery, so if you need to pull it out for a quick print in the kitchen, the car, or anywhere else, it’s ready. Now that’s handy.

Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV

