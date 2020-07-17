Save $50 and Filter the Air With a VAVA HEPA Air Purifier [EXCLUSIVE]

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
VAVA HEPA Air Purifier | $100 | Amazon | Promo code: KINJA08CC
For a short time you can filter all the ugly allergens from your space with a VAVA HEPA air purifier. It’s only $100 with the exclusive promo code “KINJA08CC” and a clipped coupon. There’s four fan speeds to really filer out 97% of airborne particles with its true, HEPA filter. Fresh air is only a click away,—grab it before it’s gone!