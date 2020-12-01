It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Save $5 on Your Next Beauty Haul at Ulta

Sheilah Villari
Image: Ulta
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Save $5 on $15 | Ulta Beauty | Use Code 808149

Just because Cyber Monday has ended doesn’t mean there still aren’t savings in the holiday ether. Until December 29 use the code 808149 at Ulta and take $5 off your next $15 purchase.

The Morphe Artistry Palettes might not be half off anymore but their regular price is still pretty affordable, that’s what Morphe is known for. Add a shadow brush to whatever palette you want and get this bundle for just $14. 

This is also a good time to replace your blenders, which you should be doing every three months. Beautyblender ($15) is the coveted brand and if you can get one for less all the better. I’ve been an enthusiast of the brand for a while and can really see the difference. Their shape is very specific for even application without wasting foundation, and who wants to waste good products? This is well worth the money since you know you’ll be using it until it needs to be replaced.

As long as you spend $15 you take that 5 bucks off of anything in the store. You’ll get free shipping on any order over $35 if you feel the need to spend just a smidge more.

