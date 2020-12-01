Save $5 on Your Next Beauty Haul at Ulta

Save $5 on $15 808149 Image : Ulta

Just because Cyber Monday has ended doesn’t mean there still aren’t savings in the holiday ether. Until December 29 use the code 808149 at Ulta and take $5 off your next $15 purchase .

The Morphe Artistry Palettes might not be half off anymore but their regular price is still pretty affordable , that’s what Morphe is known for. Add a shadow brush to whatever palette you want and get this bundle for just $14.

This is also a good time to replace your blenders, which you should be doing every three months. Beautyblender ($15) is the coveted brand and if you can get one for less all the better. I’ve been an enthusiast of the brand for a while and can really see the difference. Their shape is very specific for even application without wasting foundation, and who wants to waste good products ? This is well worth the money since you know you’ll be using it until it needs to be replaced.

As long as you spend $15 you take that 5 bucks off of anything in the store. You’ll get f ree shipping on any order over $35 if you feel the need to spend just a smidge more .