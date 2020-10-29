Vote 2020 graphic
Save $5 on This Jack Black Skin Saviors Set and Prepare Your Face for the Chilly Months

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
I am a huge fan of this company. I often go through several tubes of Jack Black’s Mint Lip Balm a year and it’s absolutely my go-to during winter. This Jack Black Skin Saviors Set is everything you need to get ready for the impending cold weather. Today you’ll save $5 on four essentials you’ll need to keep your face safe and supple.

This set can absolutely be used by men or women and the scents are incredible as these products are made with sage, mint, and sea parsley. These are also a hit with clean beauty gurus as they’re paraben free, dermatologist approved, and great for even sensitive skin. Deep clean, exfoliate and moisturize. All the steps you need to keep your skin in top shape during the harshest time of year. These are all travel size (TSA approved) for your convenience. It’s a nice way to sample and see if these are for you. But I truly think you’ll love with each of them. Especially that lip balm.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

