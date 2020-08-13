Save $5 on This 10 Pack of 3-Ply Reusable Cotton Masks From Hanes

Hanes Reusable Cotton Masks (10 Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Hanes Reusable Cotton Masks (10 Pack) | $20 | Walmart



If you’re looking for extra reusabl e masks that are comfortable and won’t break the bank while running your errands these Hanes ones might just be the ticket. Take $5 off this ten pack of reusable cotton masks from your favorite affordable T-shirt company now.

These cotton masks are a soft three-ply 100% cotton, totally breathable with an adjustable nosepiece . That super important for comfort and if you are a glasses wearer. The breathable fabric is perfect for running around town but maybe not actually running. They wick away moisture which is good know seeing as how we are still in our most humid months. Toss in your washing machine after use and tumble dry low. Each is recommended for only twenty uses. They come in black or white color options.

Free shipping on orders over $35.