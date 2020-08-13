It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

Save $5 on This 10 Pack of 3-Ply Reusable Cotton Masks From Hanes

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWalmart Deals
735
Save
Hanes Reusable Cotton Masks (10 Pack) | $20 | Walmart
Hanes Reusable Cotton Masks (10 Pack) | $20 | Walmart
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Hanes Reusable Cotton Masks (10 Pack) | $20 | Walmart

If you’re looking for extra reusable masks that are comfortable and won’t break the bank while running your errands these Hanes ones might just be the ticket. Take $5 off this ten pack of reusable cotton masks from your favorite affordable T-shirt company now.

Advertisement

These cotton masks are a soft three-ply 100% cotton, totally breathable with an adjustable nosepiece. That super important for comfort and if you are a glasses wearer. The breathable fabric is perfect for running around town but maybe not actually running. They wick away moisture which is good know seeing as how we are still in our most humid months. Toss in your washing machine after use and tumble dry low. Each is recommended for only twenty uses. They come in black or white color options.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Prepd Cheat Sheets Are Here to Save You Time and Energy Cooking at Home

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Is Nike's Latest Auto-Lacing Basketball Shoe a Gimmick or a Game Changer?

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers in HP's Back to School Sale