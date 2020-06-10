Save $5 on These EarFun Wireless Buds for Your Sporty Dad

EarFun Wireless Earbuds TECH4DAD Graphic : Sheilah Villari

EarFun Wireless Earbuds | $35 | Amazon | Use Code TECH4DAD



Still looking for a gift for dad? The Earfun wireless earbuds might be what you seek. A CES 2020 selection these earbuds come with their own charging case and are 13% off with the code TECH4DAD.

Advertisement

The code only works for the black color but you’ll still get quality sound. The built-in mic works perfectly for calls and it’s got the latest Bluetooth tech. It’ll connect easily and work up to forty-nine feet away. The earbuds come with three size options and fit snuggly for running and working out. The charging case will get you two hours of listening time on a ten-minute charge or up to six hours on a full one. And the case can be charged via Type C or with a wireless charging pad.

Free shipping for Prime members and the code is good until June 14.

Advertisement