Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. I’m not sure that’s totally necessary this time of year, but come summer, it can certainly help keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the ultra-soft micro modal boxer briefs for $25, or about $5 less than usual.