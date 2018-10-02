Graphic: Shep McAllister

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



This LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model can even run off an AC outlet or USB, so it’d be easy to take on a trip with you. Just be sure to use promo code KINJALECTRO to get it for $40.