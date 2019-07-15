Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

$5 off $15 Physical Book Purchase | Amazon | Promo code PRIMEBOOK19. Must be shipped and sold by Amazon.com

It’s back! Just for Prime Day, you can save $5 on basically any $15 physical book purchase on Amazon with promo code PRIMEBOOK19, so grab a book and head to the beach.



Advertisement

Just like previous, similar deals, this deal excludes Kindle titles and audiobooks, but if there are any commemorative coffee table-type books or collector’s editions that you’ve been eyeing, this is a great opportunity. Just choose carefully; you can only use the code once per Amazon account.

You can buy multiple books to meet the $15 threshold, but here are a few $15+ suggestions to get you started. Again, this works on any physical book Amazon sells (shipped and sold by Amazon directly), so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a use for it. Let us know in the comments what you got!