Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re a Harry Potter completionist, the new 4K Blu-ray box set is a must-own. But if you just have one or two films that you really loved and want to rewatch in the highest fidelity possible, all eight are on sale for $20 today, about $5 less than usual. You’ll need a 4K Blu-ray player to watch them, but they also include standard 1080p Blu-ray discs and digital copies.