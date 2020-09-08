It's all consuming.
Save $5 on a Night in the Woods Digital Code for Nintendo Switch Today

Sheilah Villari
Night in the Woods Nintendo Switch [Digital] | $15 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Infinite Fall
Night in the Woods Nintendo Switch [Digital] | $15 | Best Buy

One of my favorite games in the last few years in on sale for the Switch. Take $5 off Night in the Woods today and play through the weird and wonderful world of Mae Borowski.

Night in the Woods is one of the most painfully beautiful and accurate games I’ve played in years. I first experienced it on the PlayStation 4 when it debuted but I’m absolutely curious to see how it translates. Follow Mae, a recent college dropout, returning home to her small mining town. Possum Springs has some interesting characters who are just as adrift as she is in her current state. I love games you can just explore and boy is this one built like that. I remembering spending a lot of the game just having her play bass and break stuff. The character designs are vibrant in every way and you can get as deep into the weirdness as you want. There’s a dark side to explore if you’re brave enough but the world-building here is well worth it. Gorgeous to look at, fulfilling to unwrap and solve some spooky mysteries.

The digital code is delivered immediately.

Sheilah Villari

