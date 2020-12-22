Save 5 Cents Per Gallon When You Buy Gas With Walmart+

It's all consuming.
Photo: sippakorn yamkasikorn (Unsplash)
Did you know that Walmart+ members also save at the pump? Chloe Slaven signed up for Walmart+ because she wanted contactless delivery during COVID, but ended up investing in a year-long membership. Walmart+ consistently offered her same day and next day delivery options. She didn’t, however, realize that she could save at the pump too. “I haven’t,” she said. “But I actually only learned about it this week and plan to use [it] the next time I need fuel.”

A Walmart+ membership saves you 5 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy stations and gives you access to member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel stations as well. Who doesn’t love saving money when fueling up?

Advertisement

Sign up for Walmart+ today, and start saving right away.

