It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Save $48 On This Made-To-Last Flint and Tinder Trucker Jacket from Huckberry

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealshuckberry deals
145
Save
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry

At The Inventory, we firmly believe every guy should own a trucker jacket. Classic, functional and comfortable, trucker jackets are perfect for spring. And right now, you can pick up a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket for $192 at Huckberry.

Advertisement

And, yes, that’s a little pricey for some of us. But considering how well-made Flint and Tinder jackets are, it’s not that bad. This particular flannel-lined trucker is designed to look better with use (like denim or tanned leather.)

This particular trucker will serve you for years, and it’s a good time to start investing in pieces that last, don’t you think?

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It's an Awesome Time to Buy Dyson Stuff

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Back Down To Its Black Friday Price

Clean up Those Inexplicable Floor Crumbs With This $20 Car Vac

Every Location Is Your Gym With This Discounted TRX Suspension Bundle