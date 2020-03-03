Save $48 On This Made-To-Last Flint and Tinder Trucker Jacket from Huckberry

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry

At The Inventory, we firmly believe every guy should own a trucker jacket. Classic, functional and comfortable, trucker jackets are perfect for spring. And right now, you can pick up a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket for $192 at Huckberry.

And, yes, that’s a little pricey for some of us. But considering how well-made Flint and Tinder jackets are, it’s not that bad. This particular flannel-lined trucker is designed to look better with use (like denim or tanned leather.)

This particular trucker will serve you for years, and it’s a good time to start investing in pieces that last, don’t you think?