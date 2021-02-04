Save 48% on Tacklife’s Versatile Rotary Tool Kit, Now Just $21

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit TF5XJ724 Image : Andrew Hayward

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit | $21 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code TF5XJ724



A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 48% off the list price—just under $21—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code TF5XJ724 at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.