Save $45 on The Audio Technica ATH-M60x Headphones With Our Exclusive Promo Code

Audio-Technica ATH-M60x Headphones | $155 | DailySteals | Use the promo code KJM60X
Odds are, you know all about Audio Technica’s popular ATH-M50x headphones, but did you know it has a more impressive cousin? The Audio-Technica ATH-M60x Headphones are the more studio-orientated variety of these famed headphones. With better handling of bass, clearer sound and more separation, these are superior in almost ever way. (Of course, your aural experience may very.) They’re also more comfortable to wear for long periods of time and have better build quality.

One negative: They don’t fold up. So they’re not as easy to travel with.

If you use the promo code KJM60X, these headphones drop to $155. That’s $45 less than what’s currently on Amazon and the biggest discount we’ve seen all year.

