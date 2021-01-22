Save 44% on Your First TheraBox and Have a Self Care Bundle Delivered Every Month

TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box Graphic : Sheilah Villari

TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box | $25 | Amazon GoldBox



There’s no shame in taking time for yourself; in fact, sometimes it’s hard to remember to do so. The last year has been pretty stressful, and giving yourself time to relax is really important for mental health. Today only treat yourself to 44% off a TheraBox. Use this box as an excuse to take some me-time each month.

Each month six to eight full-sized products will be lovingly packaged and delivered right to your door. Past products have included bath bombs, aromatherapy candles, skincare items , lotions, and essential oils, to name a few. Each box is guaranteed to have a value of around $120, so this is a real deal. This can be a great gift for someone who needs a self-care boost too. Be sure to subscribe by January 24 to receive this month’s box. And if it ends up not being to your liking, cancel. However, if you do love your splendid box of mindfulness, your price will increase to $45 for the following month. Still not a terrible price compared to other boxes of this nature on the market.

Shipping is built into the price.