Save 44% on an Insignia Mini Fridge, Now $150 at Best Buy

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
If you’ve been eyeing a mini fridge to keep snacks and drinks cool at a more convenient location—say, your garage or basement—then here’s a great deal worth jumping on. Right now, Best Buy is taking $120 off this Insignia mini fridge, which has a 4.3-cubic-foot capacity including a separate top freezer, stainless steel finish, and height of just over 43”. Grab it for just $150 today.

