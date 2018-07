Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own a camera other than your smartphone—or hell, even if you just like to take great pictures with your phone—you should have a good tripod. This one from Aukey has a ton of impressive features for its $78 price tag, including a ball head, a detachable monopod, and two included quick release plates that you can keep on your cameras. Just use promo code KINJAT06 at checkout to save a whopping $42.



Want to use this with your phone? We recommend the Glif.