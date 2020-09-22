It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $41 on This Mophie Powerstation Plus Mini Charger 2-Pack Today

Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack)  | $29 | SideDeal
Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack)  | $29 | SideDeal
Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack)  | $29 | SideDeal

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $29.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in two color options you’ll get up to fifteen-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. You and your pal can juice up your phones together if you choose to share. You’ll also be able to recharge tablets or wireless headphones with these powerbanks.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Use the code KINJAFS at check out and get free shipping even if you aren’t a member.

