Save $41 on This Handy Wireless Changing Pad Clock Duo

Sheilah Villari
Wireless Charging Pad/Digital LED Clock | $19 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Wireless Charging Pad/Digital LED Clock | $19 | SideDeal

Everyone loves a two in one deal. Multifaceted items cut down on how much stuff we need especially if you live in a tiny apartment where space is at a premium. Saving money is pretty good too. Today grab this wireless charging pad and digital LED Clock from CobaltX and save 68% on its original price.

I’m a big fan of wireless charging pads especially if you have a few people in your house. Back when we could have parties I always made sure I had mine out all around my apartment and that they were easy to find. Why? The number one question anyone asks when they come over, “ Can I charge my phone?” This CobaltX one also means no questions about time either. It’s built-in smart IC tech prevents phones from overcharging and puts juice back in it fast. It will fit perfectly on any desk, nightstand, or end table without claiming much real estate. Might as well grab two if you have very needy people in your life who never have a full charge.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

