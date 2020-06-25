Save 41% on the Logitech G502 Hero, My Favorite Gaming Mouse Ever

Logitech G502 HERO Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech G502 HERO | $47 | Amazon

I’ve used three different versions of the Logitech G502—the original wired, the wired model with the HERO sensor, and the Lightspeed wireless version. Clearly, I’m in love. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, the G502 HERO is down to just $47 at Amazon today.

This mouse is killer for gamers, featuring 11 completely macro-customizable buttons, on-the-fly sensitivity changes with custom increments up to 16,000 DPI, customizable RGB lighting, and, mostly for FPS games, a button that sharply lowers you DPI for however long it’s pressed, perfect for lining up headshots.

It’s also ergonomically sound, with a shape allowing you to cup the mouse comfortably with minimal finger gymnastics to reach your buttons. There are also customizable weights for those who like a heavier track.

As for that HERO sensor, the 16K DPI alone sells it, but you’ll also get dynamic and automatic surface tuning to keep your cursors and crosshairs moving smoothly across any mousepad or desk you prefer.