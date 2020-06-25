It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Save 41% on the Logitech G502 Hero, My Favorite Gaming Mouse Ever

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLogitechLogitech Deals
137
Save
Logitech G502 HERO | $47 | Amazon
Logitech G502 HERO | $47 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech G502 HERO | $47 | Amazon

I’ve used three different versions of the Logitech G502—the original wired, the wired model with the HERO sensor, and the Lightspeed wireless version. Clearly, I’m in love. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, the G502 HERO is down to just $47 at Amazon today.

Advertisement

This mouse is killer for gamers, featuring 11 completely macro-customizable buttons, on-the-fly sensitivity changes with custom increments up to 16,000 DPI, customizable RGB lighting, and, mostly for FPS games, a button that sharply lowers you DPI for however long it’s pressed, perfect for lining up headshots.

Advertisement

It’s also ergonomically sound, with a shape allowing you to cup the mouse comfortably with minimal finger gymnastics to reach your buttons. There are also customizable weights for those who like a heavier track.

As for that HERO sensor, the 16K DPI alone sells it, but you’ll also get dynamic and automatic surface tuning to keep your cursors and crosshairs moving smoothly across any mousepad or desk you prefer.

G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Yup, You Can Totally Wash Your Cast Iron Pans With Soap

Five Grill Brushes That Won’t Kill You

Pre-Order These Amazing Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figurines for $64

The 10 Best Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale