Save $401 on the Sleek and Speedy Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop and want something that is sleek and refined, has ample power for your everyday needs, and packs some premium perks, here’s a great option that will save you some serious cash today.



Right now, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion laptop is down to $799 at Amazon, a $401 savings off the list price. This Windows 10 notebook has an attractive design and a bold 13.3” Full HD QLED display, with an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM onboard and a large, speedy 512GB SSD.



It has a fingerprint sensor built in and can even wirelessly charge your compatible smartphone right on the trackpad! This laptop isn’t built for serious gaming, but it’s a higher-end option for everyday use that is available at a sizable discount right now.