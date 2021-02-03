Save $400 On This Dell Touch Laptop and Fold It Into a Tech Taco

13.3" Inspirion 7000 Touch Laptop Image : Best Buy

13.3" Inspirion 700 0 Touch Laptop | $950 | Best Buy

Alright, this one’s just kind of fun. Best Buy is currently running a huge sale on Dell’s Inspirion 7000 laptop, which is down to $950. This 13.3" laptop features a screen that can be flipped and folded around 360 degrees. That essentially lets you turn it into a tablet and just use its touch screen (it comes with a stylus too). It’s a clever bit of design, but this laptop isn’t just a gimmick. It sports a 4K screen, 512 GB of storage, and an Intel Core i7 Evo processor. This might not be the perfect pick for intense tasks like gaming, but it’s a powerful and versatile device that somehow makes laptops even more portable than they already are. It’s p erfect work from home companion for multitaskers.