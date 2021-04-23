Save $400 on the Very Powerful Razer Blade Laptop and Game in 120Hz

Razer Blade Gaming Laptop Image : Amazon

Razer Blade Gaming Laptop | $1,100 | Amazon

When it comes to computers, I’m here to give it to you straight. No funny business. T he 2020 Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $1,100, which is $400 off its normal price. You want specs? You’ve got specs. Boom: 15.6" screen, Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 1080p, 120Hz, 256 GB SSD. Had enough? I can go all day. Come on, get up, sucker. All in all, this is a pretty solid all around laptop. It’s lightweight and packs a serious punch, so it’s perfect for the gamer on the go. It’s like Go- Gurt for gamers. You know what I mean?