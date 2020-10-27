Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Save $400 on Samsung's Giant 4K Picture Frame TV Today

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBuyDig Deals
399
5
1
Samsung Frame 32&quot; 4K TV | $478 | BuyDig Samsung Frame 55&quot; 4K TV | $1,100 | BuyDig Samsung Frame 65&quot; 4K TV | $1,498 | BuyDig
Samsung Frame 32" 4K TV | $478 | BuyDig
Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV | $1,100 | BuyDig
Samsung Frame 65" 4K TV | $1,498 | BuyDig
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung Frame 32" 4K TV | $478 | BuyDig

Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV | $1,100 | BuyDig

Samsung Frame 65" 4K TV | $1,498 | BuyDig

Maybe you need a new TV. But you probably don’t need a big TV that can double as a picture frame when you’re not getting your binge on. In fact, you really really shouldn’t buy this unless you’re dead set on the frame aesthetic or literall every other reasonable TV is sold out.

Advertisement

Still, if there’s no talking you out of it (again, there are other TVs out there), this 55" 4k TV from Samsung comes wrapped in a frame that might look just fine on your wall. Framed TVs seem a bit goofy, but hey, do your thing. The 65" version is also discounted 25%.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV
Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Sharp AQUOS 70" Smart TV, Ativafit Exercise Equipment, Gigabyte Gaming Monitor, I Dew Care Facial Mask Sets, Over the Sink Dish Drying Racks, and More

Let’s Hear It for the Best Vibrators to Stimulate Your Days at Home

Baby Yoda, Mr. Mime, Golden Girls, and More: The Best Funko Pop Deals to Compulsively Amass on Your Desk

Grab Your Flight Stick: Star Wars: Squadrons Is 25% off for PC