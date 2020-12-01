It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save $400 on an HP Omen Gaming Laptop and Play Some Darn Video Games for Once

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
186
Save
HP Omen Gaming Laptop - Ryzen 7 | $850 | Best Buy
HP Omen Gaming Laptop - Ryzen 7 | $850 | Best Buy
Image: Best Buy
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HP Omen Gaming Laptop - Ryzen 7 | $850 | Best Buy

You ever notice how no one ever plays video games anymore? Weird, right? They were such a phenomenon in the 80's and 90's, but now they basically don’t exist. Where’s Atari at? Is Sega still kicking these days? All we do is read books and watch the nightly news in 2020. It’s time for that to change. It’s time what we finally play some video games for once. If you want to join this revolution, the HP Omen gaming laptop is on sale over at Best Buy. It’s $400 off its usual price, taking it down to $850. That’s a solid price considering that it’s got an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti running in there. With a 15.6" full HD display, you can finally see what Sonic the Hedgehog has been up to lately.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 40-Pack Is Just $20
Get a Grip ... on a Milwaukee Impact Driver for $159 Less, Today Only
Monday's Best Deals: Lighted Pine Tree, Fortnite Switch, Nixplay Digital Frames, No7 Serum Sale, Anker Charger Gold Box, and More
Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S