Save $400 on a Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, Today Only

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop Graphic : Razer

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop | $1,400 | Amazon Gold Box

If you missed out on Razer’s big Gold Box sale yesterday, there’s another chance to grab the hardware maker’s powerful Razer Blade 15. Amazon chops a meaty $400 off the cost to bring it down to $1,400.

This is the base version of the gaming laptop, which packs the latest Intel Core i7 six-core chipset, plus an RTX 2060 GPU that has more than enough horsepower for most portable gaming needs. With a fast 512GB SSD inside, t here’s room for a few big games and tons of smaller ones . The 15.6" 1080p display isn’t OLED like the more expensive Blades, but you’ll still come to appreciate its 144hz speed. And with 16GB of RAM, you’ll be able to multitask to your heart’s content.