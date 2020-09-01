ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save $400 on a Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsRazer DealsAmazon DealsRazer
741
Save
Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop | $1,400 | Amazon Gold Box
Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop | $1,400 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Razer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop | $1,400 | Amazon Gold Box

If you missed out on Razer’s big Gold Box sale yesterday, there’s another chance to grab the hardware maker’s powerful Razer Blade 15. Amazon chops a meaty $400 off the cost to bring it down to $1,400.

Advertisement

This is the base version of the gaming laptop, which packs the latest Intel Core i7 six-core chipset, plus an RTX 2060 GPU that has more than enough horsepower for most portable gaming needs. With a fast 512GB SSD inside, there’s room for a few big games and tons of smaller ones. The 15.6" 1080p display isn’t OLED like the more expensive Blades, but you’ll still come to appreciate its 144hz speed. And with 16GB of RAM, you’ll be able to multitask to your heart’s content.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Control Ultimate Edition
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

I Need Some Friggin' Batteries and You Probably Do Too, So Buy 48 AAA Energizers for $15

Catch up on 2020’s Most Overlooked Console Games Before the Holiday Onslaught Arrives

Aukey's 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Lets You Connect Up to Three Monitors to Your Laptop, Now Just $56

HP's Labor Day Sale Has Up to 60% off Gaming Laptops, Printers, and More