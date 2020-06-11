Save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry and Take Your Old Bath Sheets to a Farm Upstate

Upstate Bath Towel Bundle Image : Huckberry

Towels are a hard sell. You never know how much yours suck until you’ve retired your old musty bath sheets in favor of newer, cleaner ones. Today Huckberry is selling Upstate’s bath towel bundle for $40 off. Included in the set are two full-size bath towels, two hand towels, and a lone face towel.

Made in Portugal from a blend of 35% jaspe and 65% ringspun cotton, these towels yield optimal comfort from the moment you step out the shower. A branded hanging loop keeps it from falling off your door hook and lets everyone know you spent over $100 on towels. According to the description on Huckberry’s website, the yarn has been treated to antimicrobials, sparing you the hassle of washing between every use.

Normally this Upstate towel bundle sells for $140, but you can spend nearly 30% less by taking advantage of this exclusive bargain. While you’re at it, shop our always updated catalog of the best Huckberry sales and promo codes on offer over at The Inventory’s new Roundups vertical.

