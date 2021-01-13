Save 40% Right Now on This Easy to Program Robo Vacuum

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum | $149 | SideDeal

This is a 40% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $110 off its usual price too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated new information on 1/13/2020.