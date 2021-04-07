Save $40 on Treblab's Z2 Wireless Headphones and Enjoy Solid Noise Free Tunes

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones | $80 | Amazon



Take 33% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated new information on 4/7/2020.