Save 40% on This Portable Movie Projector for the Next Week

EKASN Portable Movie Projector | $71 | Amazon | Use Code DGS482HN
EKASN Portable Movie Projector | $71 | Amazon | Use Code DGS482HN
The portable projector is kind of having a moment given a lot of theaters are still closed and folks just don’t feel comfortable being stuck in a closed room for hours with a bunch of people. All completely understandable. My roommate and I are lucky enough to have a big yard and are able to have a few friends over for well spaced out movie nights thanks to a big wall, a sheet, and a portable projector. Save 40% on this Portable Movie Projector for the next nine days and improve your next cinematic experience immensely. Just use the code DGS482HN at checkout.

This projector from Ekasn allows you to connect quickly and easily to your phone without and app and is equipped with an HDMI port. You’ll get great quality video whether holding a film night in the yard or even a Netflix binge session in your living room. This projector supports 1080P full HD and you can connect to Chromecast, PC/laptop, Xbox, or whatever your preferred streaming device is. The sweet spot for projection size is fifty inches to one hundred twenty inches. The built-in speakers give crisp clear sound and the projector itself has a silent cooling system so you won’t be bombarded with noise coming from the unit. One thing is pointed out a few times and it’s that you’ll need an extra lightning to HDMI adapter for an iPhone connection. And if you’re an Android user you’ll need to grab a Micro USB/Type C to HDMI adapter as these are not included to get you started.

This deal runs until October 18.

Free same day shipping for Prime members.

