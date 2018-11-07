Graphic: Shep McAllister

It feels like nobody really talks about the NVIDIA Shield TV, but it’s a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and it’s $40 less than usual right now.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now for $8 per month, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.